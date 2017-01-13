BRIEF-Atm Q1 net profit jumps to 10.8 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 10.8 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 13 Urbanise Com Ltd :
* Currently forecasting revenues of between $9 million and $14 million for fy17
* Do not anticipate a significant increase in fy2017 operating expenses in fy2018 year
* Total expenses for full year fy2017 are expected to be in range of $15 million to $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.