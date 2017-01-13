BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont
* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation
Jan 13 Kopex SA :
* Said on Thursday that the court in Katowice announced bankruptcy of the company's unit BSKE Sp. z o.o. (BSKE)
* External auditors issued statement of "material uncertainty related to going concern" for co's financial statements for FY 2016