BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 13 Kernel Holding SA :
* Said on Thursday that its Q2 2016/2017 grain export was 1.5 million tons, up 15.3 pct year on year
* Q2 sunflower oil sales in bulk was 336,022 tons, up 13.1 pct year on year, as more export contracts were executed while production levels remained flat year on year and were in line with production levels
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.