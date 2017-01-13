Jan 13 Immunovia AB :

* Said on Thursday principal aim of a large retrospective study, performed in collaboration with Lund University's IDEA Centre, was achieved

* Data confirms that IMMray biomarker signatures can distinguish Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) from three other main autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's disease and vasculitis with an average accuracy exceeding 90%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)