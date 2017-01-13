Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Jan 13 Immunovia AB :
* Said on Thursday principal aim of a large retrospective study, performed in collaboration with Lund University's IDEA Centre, was achieved
* Data confirms that IMMray biomarker signatures can distinguish Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) from three other main autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's disease and vasculitis with an average accuracy exceeding 90%
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator