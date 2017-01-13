Jan 13 Immunovia AB :

* Said on Thursday principal aim of a large retrospective study, performed in collaboration with Lund University's IDEA Centre, was achieved

* Data confirms that IMMray biomarker signatures can distinguish Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) from three other main autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's disease and vasculitis with an average accuracy exceeding 90 percent

