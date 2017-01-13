Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Jan 13 Immunovia AB :
* Said on Thursday principal aim of a large retrospective study, performed in collaboration with Lund University's IDEA Centre, was achieved
* Data confirms that IMMray biomarker signatures can distinguish Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) from three other main autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's disease and vasculitis with an average accuracy exceeding 90 percent
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator