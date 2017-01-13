Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $864 million, down from $1.3 billion

* Reports fourth-quarter 2016 net income of $6.7 billion, or $1.71 per share

* Quarter-end Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio 12.2% versus 11.9% at Q3-end

* Qtrly tangible book value per share $51.44, up 7%

* Qtrly average core loans up 12%

* Qtrly net revenue was $24.3 billion, up 2%

* Q4 adjusted expense of $13.6 billion versus $14.5 billion in Q3

* Qtrly consumer & business banking average deposits of $607 billion, up 11%

* Q4 adjusted overhead ratio 56 percent versus 57 percent in Q3

* Qtrly return on tangible common equity 14 percent versus 13 percent in Q3

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $23.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly equity markets revenue was up 8%

* JPMorgan's Dimon says "the U.S. economy may be building momentum"

* JPMorgan's Dimon says "looking ahead there is opportunity for good, rational and thoughtful policy decisions to be implemented, which would spur growth"

* Quarter-End assets under management were $1.8 trillion, up 3%