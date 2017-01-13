Mexico cenbank hikes shouldn't affect growth expectations-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
LONDON Jan 13 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
** European stocks extend gains, with STOXX overtaking FTSE 100
** U.S. markets seen up after solid bank earnings results
** Banking stocks lead European sectoral gainers
** Renault feels the heat as France investigates emissions
** French mid-cap Technicolor slumps 20 pct after profit warning (Reporting by Helen Reid)
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.