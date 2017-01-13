Mexico cenbank hikes shouldn't affect growth expectations-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
Jan 13 Naked Brand Group Inc :
* Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited announce letter of intent to merge
* LOI with Bendon provides co would issue holders of ordinary shares of Bendon an aggregate of 118.8 million shares of company
* Key employees of Bendon will be offered employment with company, to be effective upon completion of merger
* Naked Brand Group - LOI with bendon provides co would issue holders of ordinary shares of Bendon aggregate of 118.8 million shares of common stock of co
* Agreed to Adhere to a no-shop provision until earlier of date merger agreement is executed or loi is terminated
* Naked Brand Group Inc says as stated in loi, Davis-Rice will join Naked's board of directors, effective immediately
* Naked Brand Group - if merger agreement is not executed by february 10 company will be required to issue to bendon 2.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.