BRIEF-Court receives application for Kurganmashzavod bankruptcy
* SAYS COURT RECEIVES APPLICATION FOR COMPANY BANKRUPTCY Source text: http://bit.ly/2reG5AF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 13 Delphi Automotive Plc :
* On Jan 12, 2017, bankruptcy court granted summary judgment in favor of plaintiffs
* Company expects to record a pre-tax charge of $300 million in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing
* One-time charge will be recorded to other expense and will not affect company's operating earnings Source text (bit.ly/2jgq6R3) Further company coverage:
* TO START TALKS TO REACH REFINANCING AGREEMENT UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS