Jan 16 Technip SA
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on
Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for
listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Combination will be completed after the close of business
on January 16, 2017, which is the last day on which Technip
shares will be traded on Euronext Paris
* Last day of trading of the FMC Technologies shares on the
NYSE is January 13, 2017
* TechnipFMC ordinary shares will be listed under ticker
"FTI" on January 17, 2017, starting from the opening of the
respective trading sessions on Euronext Paris (9:00 a.m. CET)
and on the NYSE (9:30 a.m. EST)
