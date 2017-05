Jan 16 Intertainment AG :

* Said on Friday 9-month loss of 21,000 euros ($22,302.00) vs loss 254,000 euros year ago

* 9-month loss from ordinary activities also amounted to 21,000 euros vs loss 254,000 euros yr ago

* Said gained no revenue during 9 months, same as year earlier

* 9-month net interest loss 44,000 euros vs loss 45,000 euros year ago

Source text - bit.ly/1IBttKp

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)