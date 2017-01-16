BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16Athos Venture Capital SA :
* Said on Friday that its its unit, Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating sp. z o.o. (Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating), for 64,586 zlotys ($15,661)
* The company decided to sell the unit as it was to apply for the entry on the list of credit rating agencies in the European Union
* Due to high costs of entry and its maintenance, the procedure has not been carried out
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1239 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.