BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
MILAN Jan 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stock index futures point to weaker open
** UK's FTSE set to gain for 15th straight session on sterling's slump
** Eyes on Luxottica, Essilior after 46 bln-euro merger deal
** Trump warning of Mexican border tax may hit BMW
** DBRS downgrade to put Italian bank in focus (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.