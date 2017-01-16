LONDON Jan 16 Franklin Templeton's David Zahn said there would be an opportunity to buy French government bonds if the market sold off before a presidential election, whose first round is in April.

"If bonds sell off in the run-up to the election that would be an opportunity for us to look at," said Zahn, a portfolio manager who heads European fixed income for Franklin Templeton.

The fund does not own any French government bonds, he said.

In November last year, Zahn told Reuters that euro zone government bonds were starting to look attractive again after a concerted sell-off in the weeks leading up to his comments.

Zahn oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income strategies, which total over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, writing by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)