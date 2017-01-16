BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Summary:
** European shares down as financials weigh
** H&M in the bargain bin after disappointing growth
** Eyewear giants Essilor and Luxottica rally on merger news
** Hugo Boss joins luxury party at the top of the STOXX
** German carmakers bruised by Trump border tax threats (Reporting by Helen Reid)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.