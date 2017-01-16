BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser Ruth Lea says "options for UK's relationship with EU post-Brexit remain a live topic"
* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser - "if a special bespoke deal cannot be agreed then, as a default, UK will trade with EU27 under world trade organisation rules"
* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser - whilst not optimal, trading under WTO rules is "far from disastrous."
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.