BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
LONDON Jan 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European shares in the red, weighed down by autos and insurers
**All eyes on Luxottica-Essilor merger - a fair deal?
**Carrefour best bet for food inflation - Kepler
**AXA axed to the bottom of the CAC 40
**German carmakers bruised by Trump border tax threats (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.