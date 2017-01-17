UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 17 Solutions 30 SE :
* Said on Monday it acquired a 51% stake in the German company, ABM Communication GmbH, with the option to buy the remaining capital in a four year period
* ABM Communication will be fully consolidated in Solutions 30's accounts with retroactive effect as of Nov. 1, 2016
* ABM Communication provides high-speed internet solutions
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.