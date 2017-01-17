(Repeats to add additional product and topic codes.)
Jan 16 Juventus FC SpA :
* Reaches the agreement with Valencia Club de Futbol SAD for
the loan, until June 30, 2017, of the registration rights of the
player Simone Zaza for value of 2.0 million euros ($2.12
million)
* Valencia to definitively acquire Simone Zaza for 16
million euros, to be paid in two financial years, if player
completes a certain number of first team appearances within June
30, 2017
* The permanent transfer fee may increase of further 2
million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the
duration of the contract
