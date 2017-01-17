Jan 17 ABG Shipyard Ltd

* Says Reliance Defence, Shapoorji Pallonji Group and UK's Liberty House have not given any concrete proposal

* Clarifies on news item "ABG Shipyard gets three suitors, lenders want it out of debt recast"

* Says co is in talks with various parties which may be prospective investor

* Says discussions are at a very preliminary stage

* Stage where talks can start with prospective investors has not yet reached

* Says only non-disclosure agreements have been entered