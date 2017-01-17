BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Tata Power Company Ltd
* Tata Power Company Ltd says non-fossil fuel capacity stands at 3060 MW
* Tata Power Company Ltd says also in process of implementing nearly 500 MW of renewable power projects Source text - (bit.ly/2jjNTNn) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago