Jan 17 Morgan Stanley :
* Morgan Stanley reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 net revenue of $9 billion and earnings per diluted
share of $0.81
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $8.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly annualized return on average common equity 8.7
percent versus 8.7 percent in Q3
* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.5
billion increased from $550 million a year ago
* Investment Management reported assets under management or
supervision at Q4-end of $417 billion versus $417 billion at
Q3-end
* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenue of $2 billion
increased from $1.8 billion a year ago
* Qtrly compensation expense of $4.1 billion increased from
$3.7 billion a year ago
* Qtrly non-compensation expenses were $2.7 billion compared
with $2.6 billion a year ago
* Q4 institutional securities net revenue $4,614 million
versus $3,419 million
* Qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin was 22 percent
* As of Dec 31, 2016, tangible book value per common share
was $31.98 versus $32.13 at Q3-end
* Firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in CET 1 risk-based
capital ratio under advanced approach to be about 15.8 percent
as of Dec 31, 2016
* Wealth management net revenue for current quarter was $4
billion compared with $3.8 billion a year ago
* Qtrly trading revenue $2.79 billion versus $1.47 billion
year ago
