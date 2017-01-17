BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 17 Initiator Pharma A/S IPO-INIT.ST:
* Said on Monday received notice of approval for listing at AktieTorget
* March 16, 2017 is the projected dated for the first day of trading
* In connection with the planned listing, Initiator Pharma also plans to conduct a rights issue totaling about 20.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.30 million) (before issuance costs)
* The listing at AktieTorget is subject to the lowest level in the rights issue, about 14.9 million crowns, being reached
* The subscription period for the rights issue is planned to begin Jan. 26, 2017 and planned to close Feb. 9, 2017
* Subscription price/Issue price: 5.50 crowns per share Source text: bit.ly/2iJkPQK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8946 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.