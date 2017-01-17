Jan 17 Cherry AB (publ) :

* The Board of Directors of Cherry AB and CEO Fredrik Burvall have agreed that Burvall will leave his role as CEO due to family reasons

* CEO Fredrik Burvall will remain at the company until summer 2017

* The Board of Directors has appointed Anders Holmgren as acting CEO until a new CEO has been recruited

