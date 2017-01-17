Jan 17 Playhippo AB :

* Board has decided to carry out a directed issue to One Click Media LLC to complete the previously announced acquisition of Grandwild.com

* Conditions of the issue is to raise 480,000 Swedish crowns ($54,108.28) at issue price of 0.30 crown

($1 = 8.8711 Swedish crowns)