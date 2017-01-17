Jan 17 Pierre Et Vacances SA :

* Q1 revenue 290.9 million euros ($311.00 million) versus 267.0 million euros year ago

* Group is currently expecting growth in tourism revenue in H1 2016/2017 relative to H1 2015/2016

* H1 2016/2017 property development revenue should be higher than level seen in H1 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)