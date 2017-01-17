Jan 17 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Says offering of 3.70 million units priced at C$10.85/unit

* Automotive Properties REIT announces $40 million equity offering

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness under credit facility

* Since beginning of Q4 , co has drawn on credit facility to fund acquisition of 2 properties for purchase price of $35.2 million