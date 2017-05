Jan 17 Xoma Corp :

* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017

* On January 13, 2017, Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut De Recherches Servier agreed to further amend terms of loan agreement