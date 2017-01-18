BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Capitaland Commercial Trust
* YOY, 4Q16 gross revenue rose 32.7% to S$89.7 million & Q4 net property income grew 35.4% to S$70.8 million
* Estimated dpu for financial period 1 july 2016 to 31 dec 2016 is 4.69 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
CARACAS, May 29 The president of Venezuela's opposition-run Congress on Monday accused Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs of "aiding and abetting the country's dictatorial regime" following a report that it had bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the cash-strapped country.