Jan 18 Methorios Capital :

* Said on Tuesday its shareholders meeting resolved a capital increase to be offered on pre-emptive basis to current shareholders for maximum of 61 million ordinary shares, with regular dividend

* The proportion is 59 new shares for every 129 shares already detained for a maximum amount of 610,289.51 euros ($652,216.40), without premium rather

* The subscription price for any share will be equal to 0.01 euro

* The shareholder NSFI Srl subscribed to its pertaining quota equal to n. 29,799,037 shares for a value of 297,990 euros and committed to subscribe the eventual not opted part Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)