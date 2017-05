Jan 18 Salling Bank A/S :

* Said on Tuesday raised its expectations for 2016 core earnings and now expects core earnings of about 55 million Danish crowns ($8 million) (previously 48 million-52 million crowns)

* Sees 2016 result before tax of about 47 million crowns

* Sees 2016 result after tax of about 38 million crowns

