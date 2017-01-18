LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Data analytics firms could be one of
the prime beneficiaries of poor liquidity in fixed-income
markets, as investors look for new tools to help them trade
bonds in meaningful size.
Electronic trading of corporate bonds is growing - fueled by
the rise of platforms matching buyers and sellers without banks
acting as intermediaries - but over 80% of the roughly US$6trn
traded annually in the US is still matched and executed over the
phone or via instant messenger, according to research by
Greenwich Associates.
"While electronic trading growth in corporate bonds tends to
make the headlines, improving the human-aided liquidity-seeking
process is an increasingly huge part of the story," said Kevin
McPartland, head of research for market structure and technology
at the firm, which polled around 2,000 US and European
institutional fixed-income investors.
Big trades, big data
Increasing numbers of institutional investors are convinced
of the benefits of e-trading platforms, according to Greenwich.
Over half of those polled said they were planning to use a venue
on which they were not currently active in the coming year.
Over 80% of credit investors in the US and Europe still feel
that reduced market liquidity is impacting their ability to
implement their investment strategy.
While e-trading volumes are increasing, the new entrants
have so far failed to solve the biggest problem facing corporate
bond investors, which is their ability to transact in sizes over
US$2m.
In February 2016 the average size of inquiry from the
buyside to the sellside seen by trading software provider Algomi
averaged roughly US$8m, suggesting investors are seeking help in
executing larger trades.
Algomi is one of the better-known players in an industry
that Greenwich Associates calls "liquidity intelligence", which
aims to provide buyers and sellers with better data on the exact
location of liquidity scattered around the bond markets.
"While capital requirement rules continue to squeeze the
ability of dealers to provide price information on illiquid
bonds, technology is playing an important role, allowing banks
to securely and intelligently harness data to make valuable
financial trading connections," Algomi chief executive Stu
Taylor told IFR.
New firms offering 'big data' solutions to bond traders
continue to emerge.
London-based Mosaic Smart Data was set up by former Deutsche
Bank rates trader Matt Hodgson. Its software offers "predictive
data", tracking bids and offers in the market so it can point
traders to where there is liquidity available in certain bonds.
Mosaic was in advanced talks with a tier one US investment
bank to install the software towards the end of last year.
'Virtual' balance sheets
While market participants broadly expect the majority of
fixed-income trading tech firms to fall away or be acquired by
larger rivals, it is looking increasingly likely that bond
trading in the future will require the use of multiple venues
and tools.
Over 90% of an institutional investor's electronic trading
is still done via their primary platform, according to
Greenwich, but the average number of venues used has risen
steadily from 1.2 in 2014 to 1.5 in 2016.
The business is dominated by Bloomberg and MarketAxess,
which have 89% market share between them, according to Greenwich
data, but firms such as TradeWeb, which is majority-owned by
IFR's parent Thomson Reuters, Liquidnet, TruMid and Electronifie
are expected to gain traction in the coming months.
Opening the pool of potential buyers and sellers in the form
of the all-to-all trading model, championed by the likes of
MarketAxess and now Liquidnet, is just one part of the solution
to illiquidity in fixed income, said McPartland.
Mining data to create "a view into the location of every
bond in the world" is arguably a more impactful approach over
the long run, he said.
"If Uber can upend the taxi business without owning any
cars, it might be possible for a complete data set with the
right intelligence to create a virtual balance sheet without
having one of its own."
(Reporting by Tom Porter; Editing by Ian Edmondson)