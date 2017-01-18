BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 18 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :
* Says board considers the integration of the offer from K Group Srl for the lease and acquisition of the technological business unit not acceptable
* Convenes a shareholders meetings on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7
* Says that at the end of the shareholders meeting the board will meet to make the required decisions regarding the company's situation
* Does not exclude that the decision may be a liquidation, which would imply a full loss of the investment for the shareholders
