BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 18 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) :
* University Hospital in Freiburg, Germany and Pharmacolog sign agreement regarding use of DrugLog in preparation and dosing of intravenous drugs at hospital pharmacies
* Agreement includes implementation of around 1,000 tests with DrugLog, with option to extend agreement for additional tests
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.