Jan 18 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ)

* University Hospital in Freiburg, Germany and Pharmacolog sign agreement regarding use of DrugLog in preparation and dosing of intravenous drugs at hospital pharmacies

* Agreement includes implementation of around 1,000 tests with DrugLog, with option to extend agreement for additional tests

