Jan 18 Portugal's largest retailer Sonae
says in a statement:
* Total retail sales rose 8.8 percent in the fourth quarter
from a year earlier to 1.45 billion euros ($1.55 billion).
* Food retail sales increase 6.6 percent to 1.0 billion
euros.
* Specialized retail unit that encompasses electronics
outlets Worten, sporting goods chain SportZone and others posted
a 14.4 percent increase in fourth-quarter sales.
* Total sales last year rose 7.2 percent to 5.2 billion
euros.
* "We have managed to increase 2016 sales by 5.6 percent and
reinforce our leadership despite a fairly challenging market
environment... These results are equally important for the
coming quarters as they prove that we have the strategy and
adequate resources to achieve our targets," Luis Moutinho, CEO
of the food retail unit Sonae MC says in the statement.
* Sonae fourth-quarter results due on March 16.Source text
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)