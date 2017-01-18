Jan 18 PTC Inc :

* Reducing FY 2017 revenue and EPS guidance by less than estimated currency impact

* PTC announces first quarter fy'17 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP revenue $287 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.6 million

* PTC Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 - $0.04

* PTC Inc says Q1'17 subscription bookings were 65% of total bookings up from 28% in Q1'16

* PTC Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 - $0.31

* "maintaining our fy'17 bookings guidance"

* PTC Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 - $0.09

* PTC Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20 - $1.30

* PTC Inc sees Q2 revenue $280 - $285 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $288.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PTC inc sees FY 2017 revenue $1,165 - $1,180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)