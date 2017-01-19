BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 18 HB Fuller Co :
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* H.B. Fuller reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.77
* Q4 revenue $574.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $562.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.76
* 2017 guidance excludes about $18 million of previously announced pre-tax restructuring charges as well as other unusual items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.