* 2016 revenue expected at 555 million euros with 8.5 pct
operating margin
* In 2017, the Group is planning for consolidated revenues
to grow by 7 pct organically
* Group expects the operating margin to continue to improve
in 2017 compared to 2016 and to stand close to 9 pct of the
revenue
* A target of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) of revenue in
2020
* Group plans to achieve 7 to 10 pct average annual organic
growth (excluding Between) between 2016 and 2020
* Group plans to achieve continuous improvement of the
operating margin (in percentage of revenue) to reach at least 10
pct in 2020
* Group plans to achieve double digit average annual growth
over the period of fully diluted earnings per share
* Group plans to achieve normative level of free cash flow
around 5% of revenues
