BRIEF-Marfin Investment Q1 2017 EBITDA down at 13.1 million euros
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 19 I Grandi Viaggi SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday FY (fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016) total revenue 60.0 million euros ($63.83 million) versus 63.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 1.0 million euros versus loss 2.6 million euros a year ago
* The drop in turnover was mainly due to political and social tensions in the Middle East and in some African destinations where the company holds tourist facilities
* Reports a drop in tour operator sales, for U.S. and Asia destinations, as well as Africa
