BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Richter Gedeon Nyrt and Allergan Plc :
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
* To commercialise Allergan's levonorgestrel-releasing Intrauterine System (IUS) under Levosert trademark Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.