BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 19 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy says settlement resolves Peabody's creditors' potential objections to its bankruptcy plan
* Peabody Energy says on January 18, it agreed to a settlement with the unsecured Creditors' Committee - Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jrtwOr) Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION