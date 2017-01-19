BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Pharmathene Inc:
* Pharmathene and Altimmune announce merger to create immunotherapeutics company targeting infectious diseases
* Combined Co, which will operate as public company under name Altimmune, is expected to trade on NYSE market under ticker symbol ALT
* Says combined company will be a fully-integrated and diversified immunotherapeutics company
* Will issue shares to Altimmune shareholders such that Altimmune holders will own 58.2% of fully-diluted equity of combined company
* Under terms of merger, Altimmune will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pharmathene in an all-stock transaction
* Says new board of directors will be initially comprised of three Pharmathene directors and four altimmune directors
* Proposed deal does not affect Pharmathene's previously announced special one-time cash dividend of $2.91 per share of common stock
* Combined company, which will operate as a public company under name Altimmune, is expected to trade on NYSE market under ticker symbol ALT
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.