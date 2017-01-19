Jan 19 PacWest Bancorp :

* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million

* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net earnings of $85.6 million