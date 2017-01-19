BRIEF-Nvest Financial posts FY HEPS 18.45 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share
Jan 19 PacWest Bancorp :
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net earnings of $85.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago