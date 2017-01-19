BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Jan 19 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd :
* Sees 2017 revenue $1.85-$1.9 billion, non-GAAP EPS $5.05-$5.25
* 2017 revenue view $1.83 billion, non-GAAP EPS $4.89 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 revenue $420 million-$440 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.15-$1.20
* Q1 revenue view $427.8 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.13 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange