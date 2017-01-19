BRIEF-BDH Industries recommends dividend of 2 rupees per equity share
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Invent Medic Sweden AB :
* EPO has announced a formal approval of the company's patent application regarding Invent Medic's product TVS (Tension Free Vaginal Support) and its use
* Patent provides protection in Europe until Dec. 17, 2029
Source text: bit.ly/2k4jW33
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS GROUP'S TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2017 WAS 31.9 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY 11.1 MILLION EURO OR 53% IN COMPARISON TO Q1 OF 2016