BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Cherry AB (publ) :
* Cherry's Yggdrasil Gaming Business Area has begun the process of certifying its games and platform in compliance with Italian technical requirements, with 11 of the supplier's popular titles initially set to go live in the market in Q2 2017
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago