BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan March-qtr profit rises
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees
Jan 19 Community Entertainment Svenska AB :
* Says Swedish gaming company, Svenska Spel, has invested in a license for product Quiz Widget for one of its brands - Triss
Source text: bit.ly/2jsbWK7
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$62 million versus loss of HK$15.6 million