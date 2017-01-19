Jan 19 Mega Sonic SA :

* Allots 1,580 series A bonds at nominal price at 1,000 zloty ($243.45) per bond

* The bonds bear interest at a fixed amount equal to 8 pct per annum

* Coupon will be paid monthly

* The redemption date is due to Jan. 12, 2019

