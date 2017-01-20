BRIEF-Real Holding i Sverige carries out two directed offset issues
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 * Colony Capital'S Colday E says sold 5.68 pct of Edenred capital via accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investorsat at 19.41 euros/shr
* Colday E says the sale is worth 257.5 million euros * Colday E says that following the transaction it no longer holds any shares in Edenred.
*On Thursday Colday E had said it had already sold 5.53 pct of Edenred off-market to an unnamed investor.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it acquires a Tokyo-based land on May 30, to build apartment house