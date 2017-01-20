Jan 20 * Colony Capital'S Colday E says sold 5.68 pct of Edenred capital via accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investorsat at 19.41 euros/shr

* Colday E says the sale is worth 257.5 million euros * Colday E says that following the transaction it no longer holds any shares in Edenred.

*On Thursday Colday E had said it had already sold 5.53 pct of Edenred off-market to an unnamed investor.

