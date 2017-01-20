LSE to buy Citi's fixed-income analytics and index operations for $685 mln
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.
Jan 20 Amplitude Surgical SAS :
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Adds Goldman comment, updates prices)